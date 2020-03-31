Photos of the day: March 31, 2020

Sunset overlooking the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at the Grand Bazaar flyover - Jeff Mayers

The world has been coping and so has Trinidad and Tobago. These photos taken by Newsday photographers show what life looks like amidst attempts to control the spread of covid19. You can submit photos to be featured by sending your photo and caption to news@newsday.co.tt with the subject: Photo of the Day.