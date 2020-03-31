News
Photos of the day: March 31, 2020
Kalifa Sarah Clyne
48 Minutes Ago
Sunset overlooking the Churchill Roosevelt Highway at the Grand Bazaar flyover - Jeff Mayers
The world has been coping and so has Trinidad and Tobago. These photos taken by Newsday photographers show what life looks like amidst attempts to control the spread of covid19. You can submit photos to be featured by sending your photo and caption to news@newsday.co.tt with the subject: Photo of the Day.
Eight booths were destroyed by fire at about 4.00 pm at the Central Market Port of Spain. Members of the Fire Service quickly went to the scene to prevent further damage. Photo: Sureash Cholai
Dennis Moses demonstrates how other street dwellers dove to hide from TTPS officers when they saw them coming up George Street on the night of the incident. Moses is the homeless man from a viral video shared on social media showing TTPS officers misusing their authority to make him follow their commands under duress. Photo: Vidya Thurab
Police officers keep watchful eyes on Frederick street, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Vidya Thurab
A Yummy Day! Belmont East councillor Nicole M. Young distributes Little Caesar's personal pizzas courtesy Restaurant Holdings Limited. 205 children of Belmont East enjoyed the treat. Photo: Jeff K Mayers
A TTPOST worker calls the names of people who gathered at the entrance of TTPOST to collect pension payments and other cheques at St Vincent Street, Port of Spain on Tuesday. Photo: Vidya Thurab
A nurse is seen wearing a mask at Xtra Foods Supermarket. Photo: Vashti Singh
Closed! The entrance to the popular Macqueripe Beach Facility in Chaguaramas . Photo: Sureash Cholai
"I took this image of the White-necked Jacobin male hummingbird in my garden trying to pass the time home. I am appreciating my garden more and more because as photographers we take photos, not necessarily at home. I can't help but admire nature at it's best even during this time of crisis." Photo contributed by Robert Ramkissoon
Shops in the Drag Brothers People Mall, Frederick Street, Port of Spain were closed on the second day of the "stay at home" restrictive measure imposed by the government to aid in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Photo: Roger Jacob
People standing in an extended queue in an attempt to beat the March 31 deadline for the replacement of old $100.00 dollar notes at Central Bank, Financial Complex, Port of Spain. Photo: Roger Jacob
A fisherman at King's Wharf, San Fernando tends to his net as others heeded the call by the government to stay home. Photo: Lincoln Holder
A quiet High Street, San Fernando as citizens heeded the call to stay home as the country deals with the covid19 pandemic. Photo: Lincoln Holder
A deserted Chaguaramas Boardwalk, as people stay home. Photo: Sureash Cholai
With supermarkets being an essential business, there was a constant stream of customers at Massy Stores Western Main Road, Westmoorings. Photo: Sureash Cholai
Customers waiting outside Pricesmart at Movietowne, Port of Spain as a limited number of customers were allowed to enter at a time. Photo: Sureash Cholai
