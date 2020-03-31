People stay away from San Fernando and Chaguanas

A quiet High street San Fernando as citizens heeded the call to stay at home as the country deals with the covid 19 pandemic. Photo: Lincoln Holder

The streets of San Fernando and Chaguanas barely had traffic, pedestrians and shoppers as businesses adhered to the call by government to refrain from gathering as the country tries to stem the spread of covid19.

On Tuesday, essential businesses such as groceries, pharmacies, gas stations and banks on High Street San Fernando and in Chaguanas were open for business.

Most people gathered at banks with lines backed up outside of the establishments. Markers were placed on the ground ensuring people stood at a safe distance from each other. There were also security guards present to maintain order and safety.

Workers were seen taking the necessary precautions such as social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Some people also walked around with their own bottles of hand sanitiser.

Newsday spoke with some people on High Street who said although the measures may be seen as an inconvenience, they were necessary.