OWTU: TTEC workers’ at risk

Exect VP OWTU Peter Burke PHOTO BY: MARVIN HAMILTON

The Oilfield Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has accused the management of TTEC of reneging on an agreement on new work procedures for covid19.

Peter Burke, executive vice-president of the TTEC branch, said management and the union agreed to measures to protect workers and to ensure they had minimum interaction with the public. It was proposed that there would be two-shifts each on a 14-day roster.

“If the workers picked up the virus, they would have enough time on the off period to take corrective measures. The commission has reneged on that and they are now trying to institute a seven-day work roster.”

At a press conference at OWTU’s head office at Paramount Building in San Fernando on Saturday, Burke called on Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte to ensure that TTEC’s management operates responsibly while protecting workers and customers.

Burke also said the company agreed to procure infrared thermometers, but so far only one has been sourced.

He also said there were insufficient gloves and masks for workers.

“Workers are complaining they are being sent out to work without the necessary protection. The OSH Act protects workers so if they are being sent out, they have the right to protect themselves.”

Burke warned that the irresponsible position of management would put workers’ health at risk and this can also affect the supply of electricity to customers.

“It will also affect your supply if we cannot find emergency workers to maintain the reliability and the safety of your supply. Workers have the right to refuse work in an unsafe environment.