NATUC slams Hilton management, Govt

Michael Annisette

The National Trade Union Centre of TT (NATUC) has bashed the management of Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre for laying off all staff without pay for a month from April 1. The move was said to be a result of the covid19 pandemic.

In a release, general secretary Michael Annisette said the union condemns the decision as being "callous, insensitive and inhumane."

He also called it cowardly and backward.

The decision demonstrates "disregard and disrespect to the workers and people of this country" at a time when they are grappling with the globally unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, Annisette said

"The conduct of the management of the Trinidad Hilton, in NATUC’s humble view, is unprecedented and is rooted in a philosophy whereby workers are inanimate objects and tools to be used and discarded as management sees fit," he said.

This philosophy has no place in TT, he said, and must not be allowed to take root.

NATUC called on the Government to intervene immediately and also to review the contracts of the senior management team responsible for the decision.

It wants the Government to ensure that all affected workers are paid in full.

In letters to workers, the company said the hotel's occupancy is at three per cent and continues to decrease as decisions are taken to combat the spread of the virus. The company claimed it can no longer sustain the payments of full salaries and wages to all staff.

But NATUC pointed out that the Hilton is owned by the government, "and that in itself, raises some fundamental questions."

Annisette asked: "Is the Government supportive of the decision taken by the management to temporarily lay off ALL workers for the month of April without pay?"

He called on people to raise their voices in the defence of the workers and of a better TT "where our human capital is placed before country capital."

TT needs all social partners and stakeholders to work together now, more than ever if the country is to successfully come through the pandemic, he urged.

NATUC, he said, is warning employers that this is not the time for retrenchment or layoffs and taking away employees' benefits.

He also called on the Government to "to do the right thing" and include unions on the list of essential workers.

"To assume that there will be no disagreement dispute and/or grievances occasion by covid19 and/or health and safety issue that will warrant parties to meet and treat with employers in good faith over any issue is misplaced and misdirected."