Nasty roads in Princes Town

THE EDITOR: Permit me to change the discourse from the pandemic crisis in order to highlight an unsanitary situation in Princes Town that if left unchecked can lead to the spread of diseases just as serious as the covid19 virus.

I wish to highlight two places of concern. Firstly, the M1 Ring road starting from Harry's Gas Station (now under renovation) in Craignish Village and ending at the WASA treatment plant.

It would appear as though nasty people just willy nilly fling unusable objects from their vehicles unto the grass verge as they drive by. To say it is an eyesore is to put it mildly. Is it too much to ask of people to carry bins, garbage bags or simply use the floor of the vehicle until they meet a suitable garbage bin to dispose of their waste?

Apparently no dumping signs are ignored just as quickly as we surrender basic human civility. The second area of concern is the Gopaul detour road that leads to the Princes Town Presbyterian school.

Apparently, individuals have converted the sides of that road into an unsightly dumping ground. Heaps of garbage bags, many rummaged by stray dogs, line the road. This is a very disgusting and hazardous scene. The stench is nauseating.

I believe these roads fall under the remit of the Princes Town Regional Corporation and as such I am pleading with the relevant state authorities to not only clean these areas implement a system to monitor, catch and punish those who throw rubbish and create an unhealthy scene for others.

SAHADEO RAGOONANAN

Princes Town