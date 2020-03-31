Lewis: TTOC to focus on Tokyo 2021 dates

Brian Lewis, president of the TT Olympic Committee. - SUREASH CHOLAI

BRIAN LEWIS, president of the TT Olympic Committee (TTOC), acknowledges that the local Olympic body will need to readjust and focus on the July 23-August 8, 2021 dates, announced by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Last Tuesday, the IOC confirmed news that the Games had been pushed back by a year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And, on Monday, the IOC revealed the new dates of the Games, which will still be called Tokyo 2020.

“It’s a relief for me,” said Lewis. “It’s important, it’s great that the IOC has announced the new dates sooner, rather than later. It brings clarity to everybody and now we can all focus on readjusting and resetting what needs to be reset, in the context of the Games itself.”

However, Lewis admitted, “I would have preferred an April date, in the circumstances, or even October. (They are) the best times, in terms of temperature.

“It is hot and humid in July and August. It would have been great if the IOC and the decision-makers could have decided on cooler months, given that they had a second bite of the cherry.

“But I appreciate the commercial realities, the logistic realities and the fact that the IOC would have had that (time frame) for the last three decades,” Lewis continued.

“That it’s the best time for prime-time viewership. The Olympic Games doesn’t have to compete with some of the big-name leagues and sports.”

The TTOC head said, “Now that the IOC, after due consideration, made the decision, we have to accept it and we move forward from here.”