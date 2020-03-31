Honouring the heroes

IT’S NOT just the doctors, it’s the nurses, the technicians, the paramedics, the pharmacists—all the persons who work to take care of the sick, we today pay tribute. A crisis like this underlines their heroic commitment to the job. Medics play a vital role, something recognised last week in the UK when, at 8pm, persons stood on balconies, or came out to doorsteps to clap or bang pans in honor of that country’s National Health Service (NHS). Since then, similar action has been taken around the world.

In every country, doctors and other health care providers are facing tremendous peril. Members of the public can stay at home in isolation, but it is the job of doctors to deal with these cases on the frontlines. The use of personal protective equipment (or PPE) is standard, but there are still cases in which doctors have died. Some reports suggest 37 doctors died in Italy, nine in the Philippines. Even in the UK, where the applause was loud last week, two doctors succumbed.

Another common feature of healthcare systems all over the world, however, is the fact that they face the challenge of being under-resourced. There’s hardly a country that can boast of a perfect system. In the US, where there has been deeply divisive wrangling over the very notion of healthcare. Donald Trump’s administration is facing questions over preparedness and stocks; in the UK the NHS has long been a lightning rod for debate over austerity measures and their appropriateness; in nearby Venezuela crippling shortages have been exacerbated.

Perhaps covid19 will bring about a new appreciation for properly funded healthcare systems, reflected in better budget allocations and greater attention to the needs of the sector.

The nationally run healthcare system in Cuba stands in stark contrast to the global trend, with countries all over the world now turning to doctors and nurses from that country. Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh yesterday confirmed moves to recruit Cuban nurses to man ICUs, and we have a long history of the involvement of Cuban doctors in our medical system.

These are emotionally charged times and these workers sign up for a job that is difficult, subjecting themselves to considerable risk, and for that we should be all grateful. That gratitude should involve more than a superficial, ephemeral gesture of applause. We should make sure doctors and nurses get the things they need to do their job, work in safe, efficient buildings, and are paid appropriately. That’s real recognition.

Right now, President Paula-Mae Weekes is seeking nominations for national awards. Assuming the National Awards go ahead as planned later this year, we think it would be fitting to specially acknowledge the dedicated officials at the frontline of this battle for the very survival of the nation.