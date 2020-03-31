Hilton begins large-scale lay-offs

PHOTO COURTESY HILTON TRINIDAD

STAFF at Trinidad Hilton and Conference Centre, one of the largest hotels in the country, are in doubt about their future as the local branch of the international chain announced that effective April 1, all personnel will be laid off without pay.

A letter was addressed to staff, on Wednesday, indicating the hotel's decision, following a drop in occupancy to three per cent, saying the hotel "can no longer sustain the payment of full salaries and wages to all team members."

Staff was given the following options:

* Continue your vacation leave and utilise your entitlement for 2020. If said leave expires prior to April 1, 2020, and you do not wish to return to work, the temporary lay-off will take effect at that point with no pay.

* Utilise the remainder of your vacation and then agree to a reduction in your salary by 75 per cent. If this option is chosen, you will be required to work one week (or its) equivalent) per month and may be required to perform duties that are not in your current job description.

*Cease any vacation/no-pay leave and agree to a reduction in your salary/work schedule by 75 per cent from April 1, 2020, to April 31, 2020. If this option is chosen, you will be required to work one week (or its equivalent) per month and may be required to perform duties that are no in your current job description.

The letter asked employees to choose one of the three options.

"Needless to say," the letter added, "once our business rebounds and our occupancy rates dramatically improve, we will return to our scheduling routines. Nonetheless, we will endeavour to keep our lines of communication open and update you as soon as new information is received."

Newsday was unable to reach Hilton's general manager, Olivier Maumaire, and emailed the hotel's marketing manager Dominique McClashie, for more information, but there was no response by press time.