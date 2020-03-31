Habitat for Humanity: 'We will weather the storm'

In this file photo, outgoing Habitat for Humanity chair Ronald Harford, left, hands over the leadership of the organisation to businessman Sieunarine Coosal at a ceremony at the Courtyard at Marriot, Invaders Bay, Port of Spain, recently. Photo by Sureash Cholai. - SUREASH CHOLAI

HABITAT FOR HUMANITY, the organisation which provides affordable housing to low income citizens is offering moratorium on their mortgages, as a means to help their home owners in the uncertain times of covid19.

“We know right now that many of you are concerned about what the future holds. And while we are certain that other issues, such as your health, employment, business and family are at the top of your list of concerns, we wanted to reach out to you to reassure you that we have not forgotten you, nor our shared fight for a world where everyone has a safe, decent and affordable place to live,” Habitat said in an email correspondence with Newsday.

Habitat will be awarding deferral of payments for loans and mortgages, on a case by case basis.

Habitat has also produced and shared a video in collaboration with Voice of the Deaf and Hard of Hearing along with the Positives in T&T to provide messages on covid19 targeted to the deaf.

“We may not be able to give a physical hug, but we are making sure that our messages and talks are more intentional and supportive of individual concerns,” the email said.

Habitat promised to share its plans for the future and called for the board, management, staff, home owners, donors and supporters to come together as a family in this time.

“We must come together as a family and a country to weather this storm together,” the email said.

People who would like to get moratorium on their Habitat for Humanity homes, are advised to contact a case officer at 398 7381.