Environmental writing challenge to pass free time

Photo source: Pexels by Johannes Plenio

Have a little extra free time on your hands because of covid19 restrictions? No need to worry, you can write and win some prizes.

On Monday an environmental writing challenge was launched by Central Pathfinders Environmental Foundation (CPEF) – a local environmental NGO.

Participants are challenged to write and submit any number of articles on five themes – gender and the environment, sustaining all life on earth, building a zero-hunger generation, innovation for a sustainable ocean and food brings everyone to the table.

“With the government’s most recent stay-at-home order, we wanted to provide a creative outlet for people to express themselves.

“The covid19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of some of these themes and serves as a reminder of how vulnerable we are as a society,” said Pravena Kissoon, CPEF’s vice-president.

While the participants are not required to link covid19 to the themes selected for their articles, they hope people will learn more about environmental issues and the effect of diseases like covid19 on local food security and quality of life.

The winning participant will walk away with a package of sustainable items by Harmony Eco Products- a local zero-waste company and have their articles featured on three local environmental blogs run the CPEF, EcoVybz and YugenTT.

Entries must be submitted via email to centralpathfinders2014@gmail.com and must be between 600-1000 words. More information is available on CPEF’s Instagram page @centralpathfinders and the group’s Facebook page. The challenge ends on April 12.