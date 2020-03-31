Desperate to remain relevant

THE EDITOR: I read with a level of concern, the Opposition Leader’s response to the pandemic and that government was unjust in not getting “stranded” nationals home from Barbados. Did she also mention Suriname, Margarita and Jamaica?

I cannot understand why the Opposition Leader and her supporters continue to use the word “stranded.” Do they know or did they check the meaning of “stranded”? There must be a reason for their continuous misuse of that word and I suspect it is to arouse a certain emotion in the public space.

This as that space seems to be closing in on Mrs Persad-Bissessar with the absence of her Monday Night Forum and the advent of these daily briefings conducted by Government.

She sees the Prime Minister and his ministers, together with the straight faced Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Roshan Parasram, sucking up all the oxygen in the room and leaving her almost irrelevant and struggling to breathe.

Mrs Persad-Bissessar has vowed never to be silenced, even if it means announcing to the world our first covid19 death. She even accused Government of hiding the truth, even as we all know that as a member of the World Health Organization (WHO), all covid19 related deaths must be reported.

To listen to Government’s daily briefings and have the population begin to trust and believe that it is being transparent, may be a little too much for Mrs Persad-Bissessar.

She therefore would not sit silent and allow this. It was Mrs Persad-Bissessar who reminded us that in the midst of this horrific pandemic, this is still an election year and there must be some element of campaigning.

BRENT THOMPSON

Via e-mail