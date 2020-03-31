Days the World stood still

THE EDITOR: Am I scared? No. Am I concerned? Very much so. Daily reports on the covid19 virus shows that the world is facing a disaster, be it spiritually, socially and financially.

Spiritually, we are getting various versions from the Bible being broadcast on the streets and through electronic medium, where it was written of the forthcoming disasters. We got more biblical experts now than ever before. Man and woman begging for salvation to save mother earth which they themselves sought to destroy for money and power.

Socially, we are asked to stay indoors to avoid contact and avoid the spread of this disease. This brand is called social distancing, no visits to the barber, ladies can't get their nails done, children are not playing and learning in a school environment. Bars closed, no outside recreation. Every man, woman and child at home.

Financially, the virus has crippled world economies. Global stock markets have been sickened by this virus. Governments have been forced to provide financial assistance to those who have lost their jobs. Financial gurus call it, a stimulus package. People are expecting a full loaf from crumbs.

In my dot on this globe, we are playing political football with the covid19 virus, hiding behind tinted glass with the political expectation to reap as much Julie Mangoes in abundance from a lone tree.

Not understanding the worldwide circumstances we in TT are finding ourselves thanks to low oil and gas prices plus hyper inflation and a crippled job market. Money in hand without trade has no value, estimated cost is nothing less the a piece of printed paper.

As my friend Mike said while on the ferry from Tobago to Trinidad, "we are witnessing the days the Earth stood still." Say a prayer for God to bless this little dot called Trinidad and Tobago.

ATHELSTON CLINTON

Arima