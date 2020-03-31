Covid19 cases stable at 85

Image courtesy CDC

THE NUMBER of positive covid19 cases in TT as at Tuesday morning has remained stable at 85, reported Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh.

He was speaking at a virtual media conference at the Health Ministry, Port of Spain.

He said there have been 553 tests and of the 85 there were 49 from one source, the cruise ship, which Deyalsingh pointed out was an unusual occurrence. The number of deaths remained at three and he extended deepest condolences to the families. The number of discharged patients remained at one.

Deyalsingh said Government has done its part and the Prime Minister has urged the population to be responsible.

"The last leg of the stool is the public."

He said the simple message is stay at home and he held up a sign with the #StayHome Stay Safe. He stressed this was the only way to beat the virus and community spread and recalled Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram previously reported there is the possibility of local spread which is one step away from community spread.