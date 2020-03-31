CoP: TT behaved

Gary Griffith -

COMMISSIONER of Police Gary Griffith says most people stayed indoors on Monday.

Speaking with Newsday, Griffith said there was no defiance of the order to stay inside. He also said there was no challenge of the police.

“It was a ghost town,” Griffith said. “There are actually more vagrants outside than anyone else.”

Griffith said police were out in full force, holding roadblocks and conducting patrols all over the country. He said the network of dashboard cams, security cameras and other means of surveillance and communications, were put to use. He also said their 555 hotline, opened for people to call in and report if others were not adhering to the national call to stay inside and not gather in groups, was also open and accepting calls.

Griffith said even crime appeared to have ground to a halt.

“Over the past 24 hours there was virtually no crime at all,” Griffith said, “The only thing that happened was police seized a firearm. We have road blocks all over the country, but there are one or two vehicles passing every 15 minutes. It’s the first time that my officers are getting bored on their roadblock exercises.”

Griffith commended the people of TT for their behaviour.

“This is not my first rodeo but from being in all the positions and posts that I have been in over the years, I have never seen such a level of responsibility. People seem to be listening. The country seems to be maturing very quickly, and if this continues it would make it easier to get through this exercise in the shortest time possible.”

Griffith said police are expecting a higher turnout of people on Tuesday. Monday was a holiday (Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day) and several businesses were closed. On Tuesday, several essential businesses would be open.

He also addressed the perceived difference in views between himself and the Minister of National Security.

Griffith said the perception was wrong as they are both on the same page. However, he said he intended to ensure that the police did not abuse their authority.

“The minister continues to plead to stay indoors and we intend to support the government by persuading people to go inside,” he said.

Also on Monday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said Government’s position had always been clear.

“We are strongly advising people to stay indoors and not put themselves at risk of contracting and spreading the virus. This is persuasive and based on medical advice.”

“As the Honourable Prime Minister said we need people to apply common sense to protect us from the spread of the virus,” Young said.