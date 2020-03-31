Central Trinidad 'escapee' not covid19-positive

Vandana Mohit -

Minister of National Security Stuart Young said a man who escaped from quarantine had not tested positive for covid19 and there is no need to panic.

In a televised press conference on Tuesday morning, Young said the man left a health facility where he had gone to get tested and had been quarantined.

Young said, “He has not tested positive, and the person decided that he no longer wanted to be there and left. The police are looking for him.”

He added that the police officer who raised the alert may have acted hastily, but it shows the importance of getting things right.

Chaguanas Mayor Vandana Mohit confirmed the Cunupia police received a letter from the doctor asking for help by apprehending the man.

She said the Chaguanas Borough Corporation executive held an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning to decid how to treat with the situation, as he lives in the area.