Can't condone this attack, but...

THE EDITOR: I cannot possibly condone security guards laying hands on members of the media. What I do not understand is the necessity to record covid19 patients/friends/relatives/ at any of the hospitals.

None of the media appeared to be wearing gloves or masks. Going back to the office after consorting in an area inhabited by possibly infected persons, is not the best of ideas. In order to do any close recording would entail being allowed to actually enter a restricted area and getting under the feet of busy medical personnel.

Getting in too close to these unfortunate patients is similar to entering a war zone. But this enemy is unseen and as dangerous as any soldier with a machine gun. Is a tainted scoop worth your life? We are not talking about measles or mumps. We are talking death just by touching or inhalation.

According to Chief Medical Officer, it will have to be closed caskets and cremation, no touching or looking at the corpse. Social history records show many journalists lost their lives covering "exciting" stories.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin