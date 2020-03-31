Booths destroyed by fire in Central Market

Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez at the scene of the fire at Central Market, Port of Spain. Photo: Sureash Cholai

Sixteen stalls at the Central Market were damaged in a fire which started at about 4 pm on Tuesday. Eight of those stalls were destroyed.

The Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government said Port of Spain city police saw smoke coming out of booth 27– section B of the market. When the police got there, they saw eight of the stalls on fire.

Fire officers contained the blaze, but eight stalls were burnt and eight others sustained smoke damage.

No one was hurt in the incident.

At the scene of the fire, Port of Spain mayor Joel Martinez said the circumstances surrounding the origin of the fire are still unknown. He said some of the booths which were destroyed sold dry goods, and others sold clothing. He said it could not be determined yet whether the operators of those booths can be compensated.

“Forntunately the fire service got here quickly and was able to put out the fire. Thank God it is under control and it wasn’t more disastrous. This is an essential service where people come to get food. It is a difficult time for this to happen. But, I am happy that only part of the market is damaged. We just have to get word as to when we can seal off the area and use the rest for service.”