Bar owner arrested for breaching covid19 regulations

A bar owner in California was granted $1000 bail at the Couva police station after he was charged for allegedly opening his business in breach of covid19 public health regulations.

He is the second bar owner to be arrested for doing so.

Last Sunday, police were on patrol in Couva when they warned owner of Larry’s Bar, Ernest Todd, about entertaining customers and selling alcohol. He allegedly told them he would stop, but at 1.30 on Monday police were told that the bar was open again.

Police returned to the bar on First Street, Dow Village, Couva and saw about 13 people there. Todd was then arrested and charged.