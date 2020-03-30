Young: Inappropriate behaviour by protective service to be investigated

Stuart Young -

NATIONAL SECURITY Minister Stuart Young has condemned videos circulating on social media of members of the protective service giving citizens what is presumed to be alcohol to drink.

In the videos, the men are heard and seen laughing as they give two men drinks in a rum bottle.

In one of the videos a man was threatened to be shot if he did not consume the drink in a timely manner and do as he was was told.

One man was made to do push-ups and outrun a police vehicle, while another man is seen choking on the drink.

All the while, officers in the police vehicle are heard laughing.

In a media release on Monday, Young said he spoke with both Police Commissioner Gary Griffith and Chief of Defence Staff about the “inappropriate behaviour”. He added that both agreed that an immediate investigation will begin.

“The behaviour depicted in the videos is condemned in the strongest manner. The TTPS and TTDF will act in a responsible manner and carry out their important roles and duties in this time of stay at home.” Young said.