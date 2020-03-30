TT covid19 total now 85 cases

Two more cases of covid19 were announced in a release from the Ministry of Health on Monday night.

TT’s total now stands at 85, with three deaths and one patient who has recovered.

The ministry did not give further details of the latest two cases.

CARPHA has done 550 tests for the virus.

The ministry repeated its comments on some of the earlier cases, saying that of the total, 49 came from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise. Forty-six had retuned together and three had returned separately.