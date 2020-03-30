Tobagonians heed the Govt's call to stay home

Senior Superintendent Joanne Archie of the Tobago Division, TT Police Service and Superintendent Sterling Roberts at a press conference at the Scarborough Police Station. November 3, 2017.

TOBAGONIANS have apparently heeded the Government's call to stay at home as it tries to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (covid19).

Up to news time on Monday, acting Snr Supt Sterling Roberts, of the Tobago Division, said the police did not receive any reports of untoward actions at the start of the two-week lockdown on non-essential activity across the country.

He said for the most part, people stayed away from the streets."I would say that in Tobago, persons are adhering to the call. We had no really unusual reports to talk about," he told Newsday.

"I must say so far, it is going good and I just want to thank the public for cooperating. Everything going good so far," Roberts urged Tobagonians to continue in this vein as the Government grapples to contain the virus, which has already infected more than 80 people in TT.

The Prime Minister, in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, urged citizens to "take cover" as the Government tries to reduce the number of infections by restricting non-essential activity.

Dr Rowley pleaded with them to "let good sense prevail."The ban on non-essential activity took effect from midnight on Sunday and is expected to end on April 15, the Wednesday after the long Easter weekend.

Last week, the Tobago House of Assembly did its part in trying to reduce the spread of the virus on the island by temporarily shutting down all of the beach facilities within its purview. It has also ramped up its education campaign to facilitate greater public awareness.