TIWU stands by claims of lack of PPE despite PTSC’s denial

Judy Charles -

Despite denials by the Public Transport Service Corporation (PTSC), the Transport and Industrial Workers Union (TIWU) is standing by its claim that Sangre Grande bus drivers have not been receiving proper PPE amid covid19.

In a release issued on Saturday morning, the PTSC responded to a Friday newsapaper report saying the drivers were angry over lack of PPE.

TIWU representative was quoted Surujnarine Ramdial as saying drivers had their time stopped if they refused to drive buses owing to not receiving proper PPE. Ramdial also reportedly said he tried to speak with PTSC’s Sangre Grande Depot acting manager Darryl Bertrand, who refused.

The PTSC release said, “Contrary to the statements made by the TIWU, the safety of our drivers is a priority and we continue to take the appropriate measures to avoid the spread of covid19 on board our buses and terminals.

“In accordance with the Ministry of Health guidelines, the corporation has been providing and continues to provide gloves to all its drivers. Gloves are the only prescribed PPE required for drivers to operate buses at this time.” It added that other precautionary measures taken include reducing accommodation by 50 per cent, ensuring passengers are seated at least two rows behind drivers, tickets being torn by passengers instead of drivers, sanitising the buses before and after each trip, and the addition of hand sanitiser dispensers and wash stations.

Speaking with Newsday on Saturday morning, TIWU president Judy Charles said Ramdial’s statements accurately represent the complaints she has been hearing from the drivers.

“I know that the workers have been communicating with me and indicating that they might get (PPE) one day, and then the next day, they’re not getting again.

“They just have two cleaners taking a cloth with a bucket of water and Clorox and sanitising the buses. That’s what they are doing. And that’s what they (the drivers) have been complaining about.”

She added that several drivers complained of receiving no hand sanitiser.

Asked how badly the drivers were having their times cut, she said she cannot say.

Responding to the PTSC, she said, “Why are you going on the press to try to defend yourselves? Why would the workers lie about this?

“They need to work with the workers rather than trying to issue something on the press if the workers are giving you the evidence.”

Acting managing director of the PTSC Davis Ragoonanan told Newsday the complaints he had been receiving were that no face masks were being provided.

But at recent press conferences, the Ministry of Health urged the public to leave the masks for frontline medical workers and those who are sick.

Ragoonanan said this why the corporation has not been giving masks to the drivers.

“It’s not a necessary PPE for them to do the job. But what we have provided is sanitisers at their lobbies. And if that finished, we have a sink with soap to wash their hands whenever they come off the buses.

“We have enough gloves for the drivers, so there should not be any short supply of gloves.

“I don’t think it’s any lack of hygiene, equipment that is preventing the drivers from driving.”

In its press releases, the Health Ministry only suggests using hand sanitiser if soap and water are not available.

Ragoonanan said the PTSC will continue to work with the public during this time.