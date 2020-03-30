Third covid19 case in Tobago confirmed

Image courtesy CDC

TOBAGO has confirmed its third positive case of covid19.

In an update on Monday, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development said the third case has been isolated and is being closely monitored.

The division said up to 10 am on Monday, 31 samples were submitted to CARPHA for testing. Of those three have tested positive.

There are now 63 patients at the division’s quarantine facilities.

Earlier on Monday, the Ministry of Health said the number of covid19 cases in TT had risen to 82.

In its morning update, the ministry said the number of covid19-related deaths remained at three. One patient has been sent home.