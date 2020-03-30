THA offers rental assistance

Ancil Dennis, Assistant Secretary, Office of the Chief Secretary. - THA

Tobagonians who are experiencing difficulty in paying their rent can access a rental support programme of up to $2,500 a month through the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development.

In making the announcement on Wednesday during the post-executive council news conference at Scarborough Library, Ancil Dennis, Assistant Secretary, Office of the Chief Secretary, said the initiative would assist workers who lost their jobs owing to the coronavirus pandemic (covid19).

"While the banks are doing their part to give moratoriums on loan payments, which applies to mortgages as well, from the perspective of the Assembly, the Division of Health, Wellness and Family Development, we are prepared to give support to those persons who find themselves in trouble with rental payments and, therefore, that support will mirror the same policy announced by the central government, of a maximum of $2,500 a month for three months in the first instance."

He said the programme already exists within the division "and therefore we are prepared to give that support right away."

Dennis said, though, details of the staff arrangements to accommodate the initiative are still being worked out.

"We expect that a number of persons will try to access this support so, hopefully, by Monday (March 30), we should be making an announcement and putting information out there with respect to the establishment of a hotline where persons can call."

The Buccoo/Mt Pleasant representative said people should call the hotline instead of going to the division's office.

"I am appealing to the people of Tobago, do not flock to the office at this point in time. We prefer to have a situation where appointments are made."

Dennis said the THA is also ensuring Tobagonians have access to the food support programme through the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services as the island grapples with covid19.

"There is an office in Tobago that is responsible for that programme and at this point in time, we are working out the logistical details to ensure that our people in Tobago can access that support. It is going to range from $510 to $800 per month."

Dennis said existing food cards, disability and public assistance grants will be topped up "during this crisis."

He added: "Therefore, we in the THA are doing what we ought to do to ensure that our people receive the kind of support and the kind of income replacement."

Dennis also urged businessmen to exercise discretion when sending home workers.

"I am aware that in some cases retrenchment or laying off, in some cases, has begun. But I am also appealing to some of those businesses who can afford it, to maintain at least some level of employment.

"If retrenchment is a must, maybe a situation where persons receive 50 per cent of their salary. This might go a long way in assisting us here in Tobago."

Dennis expressed hope Tobago will win the war on covid19.