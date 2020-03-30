South shoppers grab 'last-minute items'

Dillon Boodoosingh, left, with divisional manager Fuel and Transport Mahendra Seenath of Rahamut's Enterprises Ltd loading up the company's vehicle with Massy's Bargain Bags for Rahamut's Enterprises daily paid employees at Massy Stores, La Romain. - Marvin Hamilton

On Sunday, just hours before the stay-at-home orders went into effect, many shoppers in south Trinidad flocked to supermarkets to "grab last-minute items."

There were no large crowds and shoppers told Newsday that they were not panic buying. Instead many said they previously bought items and were on getting some last-minute items.

At PriceSmart in La Romaine, the car park had lots of empty parking space and there were no long lines when Newsday visited.

At the La Romaine branch of Massy Stores, a customer who lives at Gulf View said he bought "as much as possible" to stay indoors for the next two weeks.

"I do not want to come out and have to face any unnecessary things like that hefty fine. There is no rush inside. It is as almost normal to shop. It is not panic buying," said the shopper who did not want to give his name.

Two workers from Rahamut Enterprises Ltd (REL), a distributor of diesel fuel and other liquid products in TT, were placing bags of food supplies in the tray and inside a van.

Divisional manager for fuel and transport Mahendra Seenath told Newsday the items were to be distributed to 35 daily paid workers considering the covid19 measures imposed by the Government. It was an initiative by REL’s managing director Raffia Rahaman, he said.

"The daily paid workers are still working but might lose income with this situation. I will be distributing the items to them today and tomorrow. My boss, Raffia Rahaman, also helped people who were affected by the flood. I also help out people privately," Seenath said as a co-worker, Dillion Boodoosingh, nodded in agreement.

On Thursday, the Government announced that effective midnight on Sunday to April 15, only essential businesses can operate. Supermarkets and shops are on that list.

People face a fine of $50,000 for being outdoors without a reasonable explanation.