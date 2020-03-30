San Fernando- A ghost town

GETTING ESSENTIALS: A woman waits for transportation after shopping for essential items in La Romaine on Monday. - Vashti Singh

SAN Fernando and its immediate environs were a veritable ghost town on Monday, hours after new public health regulations suspending non-essential services and activities came into effect from midnight on Sunday. Despite Monday being a public holiday there was almost zero activity in places in and around San Fernando which usually see some type of activities on a public holiday.

At Pricesmart's store in La Romaine, only a handful of people were seen trickling into the store to shop. The few consumers leaving the store, left with almost empty trolleys. Businesses next to Pricemart, such as Payless Shoes and Little Amazon Pet Store were closed. Only a Bhagan Drugs pharmacy on the compound was open.

Gulf City Shopping Mall was closed. The businesses sharing the same compound were also closed. Across the road from the mall, the only sign of life were the macaws in a large cage outside of the Top Dog Pet Store, which was tightly shuttered. A nearby doubles stand, nail and hair salon were also closed.

At King's Wharf, the Public Transport Service Corporation's (PTSC) bus terminal was deserted except for some stray dogs and pigeons. Several buses were seen parked up in the PTSC'S garage, located near the San Fernando General Hospital.

The taxi stands close to the bus terminal were also empty. At the bottom of High Street, a pair of stray dogs slept peacefully in front of the locked doors of a Republic Bank branch.

There were no businesses open along the entire length of High Street, with the exception of a KFC outlet at La Pique Plaza at the top of the street.