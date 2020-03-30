Remember the golden rule

THE EDITOR: When I am going offshore and the chopper has to ditch in the sea, there is no Delivery Manager, Offshore Team Leader, Senior Operating Technician. We are all in the Atlantic Ocean together. The secret to survival is working as a team, holding your breath and swimming.

TT is in the midst of a very stressful time with covid19. I notice 19 has not played for sometime now in the play whe and won't as the lotto booth has been deemed non-essential by Minister Young. The fact that TT is under pressure with the pandemic does not excuse people's rudeness and lack of manners.

During this time I have come across individuals who are so incredibly rude it is beyond belief. See for yourself, check the supermarkets and drugstores. While the supermarket owners can be faulted for underpaying their Vene workers, they are not responsible for their customers behavioural traits.

People of TT, please recall the golden tule, Do unto others as you would have them do unto you. Behaviour is a learned trait. We cannot have so many delinquent parents in TT. I refuse to believe that. TT, please show all the politeness which you would want fedback to you. We are all in this together. Keep the faith.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town