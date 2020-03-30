Prison guard stabbed by inmates at Arouca

ACTING Commissioner of Prisons Dennis Pulchan on Monday condemned the stabbing of a prison officer by two inmates at the remand facility at Golden Grove, Arouca, at about 7 am.

A release from the prison service said prisons officer I, Damien Allong, with over 21 years of service, was going about the routine morning duties of opening cells individually, when he was attacked by the inmates who were in possession of improvised weapons.

The officer received eight stab wounds about his body, namely his head, face and arms.

An alarm was immediately raised, officers responded and due force became necessary to bring the situation under control, the release said.

Officer Allong was rushed to the infirmary and then transferred to a medical facility for further treatment and observation.

The police were called in and charges are expected to be laid against the inmates.

Pulchan has expressed his empathy over the incident and has promised that all assistance possible would be made available to his officer, who is in a stable condition.

He has also informed that the inmates were treated for the injuries received whilst attempting to disarm them.