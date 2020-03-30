Police, regiment prepared for stay-at-home measures

Gary Griffith -

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith said the police service are ready and prepared for the new week as more stringent measures have taken effect to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, by limiting non-essential activities.

As of midnight on Sunday, only people deemed essential workers were allowed to go to work. The public were advised to limit their outdoor activities to visits to the supermarkets or pharmacy to avoid contact and spread of the disease.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Griffith said there were adequate resources in place to facilitate the new measures and called on the public to do their part in adhering to the guidelines put forward by the government.

He said while the public should not think of themselves as being under house arrest while the shutdown is in place for the next 14 days, it was important citizens act responsibly in their activities.

“All 85 emergency response patrol vehicles will be out in full force for 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Because of the new motorcycles we have all 100 will be out during the day and through the linking of the 999 system, we will now be able to operate at a faster rate.

“If required we can go to red but that is a last resort.

There was heavy preparation and planning from a logistical standpoint as well to make sure we have enough fuel supply and ensuring the vehicles will operate at full capacity. “It’s important that people understand that they are not under house arrest, people can still go to the supermarket, get the newspaper, check up on their older relatives who may be prone to health issues. We are not here to infringe on anyone’s rights and we (the police) will not be arresting people by the hundreds but we will be using suasion to enforce the law.”

Griffith also said that through the set up of the 555 hotline has been successful in reporting incidents where people may have been breaking quarantine regulations.

Citing the arrest and charging of Couva bar owner Daryl Sirju on Friday night, Griffith said it would be necessary for the police to arrest those who insist on breaking the law and pose a threat to public health and safety.

Newsday also spoke to Captain Cleavon Dillon, public affairs officer of the regiment who said the army along with other security personnel were calling for citizens to limit travel during the two-week period of heightened activity to contain the covid19 spread.

“We do urge the public, to echo the sentiments of the government and medical professionals, to please refrain from unnecessary travel outside their home as this can help to mitigate the spread of this highly infectious virus,” Dillon said.

He said members of the regiment are prepared to support the police in patrols and enforcing the protocols of social distancing when the shutdown of non-essential movement takes effect. Dillon also said while he could not disclose how many soldiers will be involved in joint operations with the police, the regiment was prepared to assist them as they sought to secure the streets and minimise movement.

“I can assure you that the regiment has been and will continue to support law enforcement and civil authorities as much as possible in protection of our citizens in this emergent global threat of covid19,” Dillon said.

He added that steps were also being taken to protect soldiers as work stations in and around military bases were being sanitised along with vehicles and added measures for food preparation.