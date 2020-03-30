PNM women: Covid19 not stopping Baptists

THE covid19 pandemic is not silencing the ringing of the bell of freedom by TT's Shouter Baptist community. In making this statement, the PNM's Women's League on Monday asked all members of the Baptist faith "to pray for our nation and the world" in the midst of the pandemic.

In a statement, the league said, " In our society, the practice of religious freedom is often taken for granted similar to our freedom of movement." The league continued, "Today more than ever we are reminded how difficult it is not to be free and to not take anything for granted".

Acknowledging Monday was Shouter Baptist Liberation Day, the league said, "Today, however, is also a reminder that for the Shouter Baptist their freedom was ultimately fought for and earned by faith and in these challenging times we draw comfort from their strength".

While the need to maintain social distancing to curb the spread of covid19 prevents Baptists from celebrating in the open and "surrounded by the faithful," the league said the advent of social media and improved technology allows the Baptist's celebrations to continue unabated.

In the challenging times which the world is now facing because of covid19, the leage said, "There is nothing sweeter than hearing the ringing of the bell of freedom."