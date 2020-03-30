MoH: 4 new covid19 cases in TT

Image courtesy CDC

The number of confirmed covid19 cases in TT has risen to 82, according to the Ministry of Health’s morning update on Monday.

The number of deaths remained at three and only one patient has been discharged.

The ministry said CARPHA had done 539 tests.

The ministry said of the four additional positive cases, one was the first confirmed case of close contact with someone who tested positive for covid19.

The second and third confirmed cases had also been in close contact with someone with a recent travel history. The fourth confirmed case was still “pending epidemiological investigation.”

It also repeated that of the confirmed cases, 49 were from among from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

Forty-six were from the 68 who were brought back from the cruise together.

There were three from among those who returned separately from the cruise.

It did not give any further information on any of the cases.

The government has taken several measures to get people to stay in their homes to prevent the possible spread of the virus, including closing TT's borders and limiting the number of passengers in public vehicles.

From midnight on Sunday, only essential workers are allowed to report for duty as hundreds of businesses shut their doors for two weeks.