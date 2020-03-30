Medical Association says thanks for support

THE TT Medical Association has extended condolences to the families of those who lives have been claimed by covid19.

In a press release, issued by the association’s public relations officer Dr Muhammad Rahman, the TTMA also applauded those who isolated or quarantined themselves after contact or travel.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who are actively being treated as well as those who may be infected with this and other illnesses who are isolated.

“We applaud those who have isolated or quarantined themselves following contact or travel. Their sacrifice to safeguard our society by preventing the spread of infections they may, or may not, harbour is an understated heroism in itself,” the release said.

It added that in light of unparalleled international events that continue to unfold, now the rest of the country is being asked to follow suit.

“This is an unprecedented time in our nation’s history, with mandatory and policed restrictions of the everyday freedoms that we have come to know as part of our daily lives.

“There will be serious economic implications to the steps taken to preserve our lives, but this is the short term price to be paid to avert the calamity of our healthcare system being overwhelmed, as we have seen in Europe and North America,” the release said.

The association also urged the public to comply with the temporary restrictions imposed by the Government.

“Please limit all travel and movements to absolutely essential activities only,” the release added.

The association also thanked all health care workers in TT for holding firm in their commitment to the provision of quality health care to citizens.

“Especially those at the frontline of the national treatment centre at the Couva Facility. We salute your selfless commitment to our nations afflicted.

“We have noted with great regard the steps taken by many in the corporate/ business sector in their support of elderly and at risk groups and their growing commitment to preventing the spread of viral illnesses,” the release added.

“Many companies that have also lent their support by providing complimentary services and meals to frontline healthcare workers. This is deeply appreciated by medical and nursing staff,” the association said, adding that further collaboration can be facilitated by them,

People with chronic diseases were also encouraged to continue to take their usual medications and help prevent exacerbations requiring a hospital visit.

“Please check in on elderly relatives particularly via telephone to make sure that they have food and medical provisions while limiting movements accordingly.

“We wish to thank the public who have shown an outpouring of love and support to our healthcare providers never before seen on social media. Thank you!” the association said on behalf of its members.