Man, woman gunned down in Cunupia

File photo

The woman found dead in a car in Cunupia on Sunday has been identified as Mary Mark. However, the body of the man found on the ground nearby with gunshot wounds remained unidentified, up to Sunday evening

A report said that residents of Sampson Trace heard gunshots rang out and contacted police shortly before 3 am. The police found a silver Nissan B 15 in the road at Richie Lane with the driver’s door open.

On the ground nearby was the body of the man. They also saw the woman’s body in the front seat with gunshot wounds.

Central Division police and well as officers from the Homicide Bureau Region III visited the scene.