Health minister: Next 2 weeks crucial in TT’s covid19 fight

Minister of Health Terrence Deyalsingh. -

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh on Monday declared, "The next two weeks wil determine the future of TT."

Deyalsingh made this declaration after reporting at a virtual news conference that TT now has 82 confirmed covid19 cases.

Endorsing the Prime Minister's statement that TT is now at war against an invisible enemy, Deyalsingh said citizens must need the Government's advice to "stay safe, stay at home."

Referring to new public health regulations which suspend non-essential services and activities until April 15, Deyalsingh said these services "have been put into a state of dormancy."

But he added the vital organs of the country remain active.

Deyalsingh implored the 19,000 people who returned home before the borders were closed, to be considerate of the rest of the population and stay at home.

He supported Dr Rowley and National Security Minister Stuart Young's views that people should not go outside to exercise.