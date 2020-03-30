Dates for Tokyo Olympic Games confirmed

THE TOKYO Olympic Games will begin on July 23, 2021 and run until August 8, according to a decision made on Monday by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

The Games, which has been postponed for a year due to the global coronavirus pandemic, will still be called Tokyo 2020.The Paralympic Games will be staged from August 24 to September 5, 2021.

Thomas Bach, president of the IOC, said, "I am confident that, working together with the Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government, the Japanese Government and all our stakeholders, we can master this unprecedented challenge."

President of the International Paralympic Committee Andrew Parsons said, "With the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games 512 days away, the priority for all those involved in the Paralympic movement must be to focus on staying safe with their friends and family during this unprecedented and difficult time."