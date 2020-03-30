CoP: They will no longer wear TTPS uniforms

Gary Griffith -

POLICE COMMISSIONER Gary Griffith has joined in condemning the actions of police and regiment officers who recorded themselves abusing two homeless men.

In a series of videos, the officers laugh as they give two men each a 50-millilitre bottle of rum.

Speaking with Newsday on Monday, Griffith said he had received “hundreds of messages” condemning the actions of those in the video, who were part of a joint police and army patrol, believed to be along Charlotte Street, Port of Spain.

He said the condemnation was justified, but reminded the public that the actions of the minority should not be used to demonise the entire police service, where “98 per cent” are hard-working.

Griffith said what the videos show is officers abusing their authority, something he assured the public will not happen during the 14-days stay-at-home period.

“We are using CCTV cameras and tracking the GPS of police vehicles to get a location on where that happened.

“This is an isolated incident but when we find it, as Commissioner of Police, I will ensure that those officers no longer wear a TTPS uniform.”

The video also showed a soldier pointing a rifle at one of the men, threatening to shoot him if he did not drink a second bottle “in one go.”

“I feel tonight I go shoot yuh. That’s it here, you will get shoot tonight,” the soldier told the man, who agreed to outrun the police vehicle.

Voices could be heard in the video asking for leniency for the homeless man.

In a media release issued on Monday, National Security Minister Stuart Young said he had spoken with both Griffith and the chief of Defence Staff about the “inappropriate behaviour.” He added that both agreed that an immediate investigation will begin.

“The behaviour depicted in the videos is condemned in the strongest manner. The TTPS and TTDF will act in a responsible manner and carry out their important roles and duties in this time of stay at home,” Young said.

In a separate release, the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) said it has asked for a report from Griffith as it “intends to monitor and audit the current investigations of the TTPS.”

“The PCA strongly advises all police officers that this type of conduct is to be deprecated” the release stated.

The Defence Force did not comment on the videos. There were rumors that their members involved in the incidents were identified and were being disciplined but that was not confirmed.