Charles: Baptists show we can overcome

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles -

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles believes the national community can learn from the resilience of Spiritual Baptists as the covid19 pandemic threatens the stability of nations around the world.

In his Spiritual Baptist Liberation Day message on Sunday, Charles said, "A people with a fire that cannot be doused...a group who refuses to ever trade their zeal – the story of the Spiritual Baptists is one that continues to remind us about the importance of pressing on through adversity.

"For 34 years, the Baptists endured colonial suppression of their faith until the repeal of the Shouters Prohibition Ordinance in 1951. In these times of uncertainty, when fear and panic have found a place in so many hearts, such stories are crucial to bolstering our spirit. They reassure us to never lose courage, even when faced with formidable challenges and remind us that the will to survive and the strength to overcome is carved into our very beings."

Charles said the struggle of the Baptists for religious freedom must not be forgotten.

"As a people. we have a collective responsibility to shape an island, and a nation, where every creed and race can truly find and equal place to worship. No longer should we be intimidated by the presence of our differences. Instead, we must choose to be inspired by them. Let us pledge to celebrate one another and the distinctive flavour that each group brings to the melting pot of Trinidad and Tobago. Our Spiritual Baptist community has shown us that different influences and cultures can indeed merge harmoniously, creating something that is unique and powerful."

He added, "I want to truly encourage all our Spiritual Baptist brothers and sisters to maintain their enthusiasm. Keep the passion and fervour for which you are known and loved.

"On this Liberation Day, I join with the rest of the nation in commemorating the struggle and celebrating the invaluable contribution of the Spiritual Baptist community. Your perseverance and resolve are an enduring testimony to all of us."