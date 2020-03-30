Bagatelle man on 5 charges after shooting incident

Jamal Smith -

A Bagatelle man has been remanded in custody after he appeared before a Scarborough Magistrate charged with five counts of firearm-related offences.

The court heard that around 7.25 pm on December 13, 2019, Krystal Walcott was driving her car along Wafe Trace, Ottley Street in Scarborough when Jamal Smith, 26, with a bandana wrapped around his face, allegedly fired several shots at her vehicle and ran away. Walcott was not injured.

Smith appeared in court on Wednesday charged with shooting with intent, illegal possession of firearm, possession of firearm to endanger life, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of ammunition to endanger life.

He will reappear in court on April 24. Ag Cpl McMillan laid the charges.