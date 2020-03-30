Back up on asking for back pay

THE EDITOR: The entire TT trade union movement must wake up and learn to enjoy their coffee without milk or sugar. I want all public servants to read me well. Do not even think of asking for back payments in this covid19 year. With all citizens on coronavirus death watch, who cares what threats you might make?

And if you are going to be on lockdown, count yourself lucky that permanent employees will receive their salaries. Why expect enhancements for working from home? We cannot see. You could be lying down drinking and looking at movie and sports channels 24/7. Obscene madness to believe that this government is weak kneed.

It is selfishness beyond belief to attempt to hold the government to ransom. This government has come to the rescue of citizens who through no fault of their own, now need food cards and financial help because of unavoidable unemployment. Outstanding payments to contractors and VAT payments to the business community have been guaranteed in order to minimize further unemployment.

And anyway public servants most likely have credit cards and are smiling because of the new preferential bank charges. I will not mince my words. Trade union people, if you do not like how things are going, just resign. All it will take is an email from the Minister of Finance, working from home, to stop your salary reaching your bank account.

We are all in this together. Until a vaccine for covid19 is ready for distribution to the entire world, political Santa Claus is on lockdown in both the First and Third Worlds. All financial institutions and all governments of the world, are reeling from the economic effects of the virus. As we say in local parlance, "So who is you?"

Sitting down in TT with an unnecessary face mask on and looking really jokey, will not get any trade union leader extra money.

LYNETTE JOSEPH

Diego Martin