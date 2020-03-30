Arouca police station reopens after covid19 scare

Officers on administrative duty work under a tent outside of the Arouca Police Station. The station was closed to be sanitised after an officer, who travelled recently, began showing flu-like symptoms. PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB -

THE Arouca police station which was closed last Thursday because one of its officers reported to work with flu-like symptoms has been reopened.

A release from the police service said the station reopened on Sunday.

Senior Supt Sheldon David, head of the Northern Division, said the officer who reported to work was sent for testing. The results were negative. After the officer developed the flu-like symptoms, a decision was taken to close the station and have it completely sanitised the same day.