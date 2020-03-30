Arouca police station reopens after covid19 scare
THE Arouca police station which was closed last Thursday because one of its officers reported to work with flu-like symptoms has been reopened.
A release from the police service said the station reopened on Sunday.
Senior Supt Sheldon David, head of the Northern Division, said the officer who reported to work was sent for testing. The results were negative. After the officer developed the flu-like symptoms, a decision was taken to close the station and have it completely sanitised the same day.
Comments
"Arouca police station reopens after covid19 scare"