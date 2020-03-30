Archbishop: Forgive your family

Archbishop Jason Gordon -

Take these two weeks at home to connect with your family. This was the advise given by Archbishop Jason Gordon as he presented his reflections at the Prime Minister's National Day of Prayer on Sunday.

As the country goes into a two-week period of self-isolation, religious leaders from multiple faiths including Islam, Hindu, Anglican, Presbyterian and Shouter Baptist came together to pray for the country to heal from affects of coronavirus.

Reflecting on a reading from the Book of Ezekiel, the Archbishop said in a metaphoric way everyone in the country will be living in exile, but when people of Israel thought exile was the worst thing to happen to them, their faith was strengthened and the people learned discipline.

"This lockdown time is an incredible moment for us, like the people had in exile, to again connect with our families. If there are people in your family, you need to forgive this a wonderful time that way because the house is too small to hold unforgiveness on top of everything else," Gordon said.

He encouraged people to reach out to estranged family members and connect with them.

He wanted to nation to reflect on their values and ask themselves if they have been living by values or been doing whatever they want to do.

"We have been living as a rebellious people who will take leadership from no one, of people who have taken freedom and carried it way to the extreme of license, a people who will listen to no one, but everything they do. Because I want to do it. A people who have made pleasure and party and the good life, and lifestyle more important than values."

He encouraged the population to embrace "old time" values of caring where people did not go with out and everyone looked out for the betterment of the other.

"My prayer, is that when we are restored, the whole nation will be restored. And we will become a people of discipline, a people of character. People of truth," Gordon said.

Before reading from the day's lesson the Prime Minister read from the book of Isaiah, chapter 26, verse 20, which he said was prophetic.

"Come, my people. Enter your chambers and shut your doors behind you. Hide yourself for a little while, until the fury has passed by."

The government has asked non-essential businesses to shut down and everyone to stay inside their home unless necessary for two weeks, from March 30 to April 15.

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith, in a release, said the police also joined in on the National Day of Prayer as they work to help keep citizens safe from covid19 and crime.

"Nothing we do, can be achieved without the help of the Almighty God. We need God to take us through our day and certainly, we need God to take us through this crisis."