A prayer for our nation

THE EDITOR: Heavenly Father, in the most holy and mighty name of your son Jesus Christ, our citizens honour you this day. We come forward to acknowledge that You are the superior being who can rightly lead and guide our national affairs. Lord, we lift up our country in prayer in these perilous times.

We ask you to bless all our citizens at home and abroad with your wisdom and guidance, your enduring love, mercies, compassion and protection. May we be a disciplined people, who are united in pursuing you and whatever plans you have for us individually and collectively as a God-fearing people.

Heavenly Father, we lift up all our national leaders in prayer, our President, Prime Minister, the Leader of the Opposition and all other Members of Parliament. Members of the Judiciary, our doctors, nurses and teachers, and all other public servants. We ask that you shower them with your choicest blessings.

May these servants of the people who are in positions of authority, take their responsibilities seriously and endeavour to do their very best each day.

May each and every one of them realize the need for you and your direction as they perform their duties in public and private life as an example be for all to see. May divine decisions be on their lips, as they hear your voice and may they follow your guidance.

May they have a passion for their work and the people they serve, and may they also have a passion for truth, and for righteousness, justice and fair play.

Lord, we lift up all our protective services in prayer; all our men and women in uniform. We ask your protection on them and we are grateful for their dedication to duty and service in keeping our nation safe. We thank you for our abundant blessings in life and for liberty. May all our people continually love and honour you and may you enrich all our people of every creed and race in our multi ethnic, multi religious, multi cultural society here in TT with a strong desire for peace and harmony. Amen.

RISHI LAKHAN

Via e-mail