TT sailor Lewis training indoors in Spain

Andrew Lewis -

OLYMPIC-BOUND sailor, Andrew Lewis gave fans a sneak peek of life under Spain’s two-week state of emergency by releasing a video via social media through sponsors, Atlantic, on Wednesday.

Lewis, who was scheduled to compete at the now suspended Tokyo Olympic Games, is presently under self-quarantine in Tenerife.

Spain has now surpassed China, where the covid19 pandemic began, and trail Italy as the country with the second highest overall number of coronavirus deaths globally.

Prior to these recently implemented restrictions, Atlantic has been documenting its brand ambassador’s journey to the Summer Games.

In Wednesday’s production of its “Through the Eyes of Andrew Lewis Sailing”, Lewis afforded his supporters a short, inside-look at his daily training/exercise routines and diet during Spain’s nationwide lockdown.

The video begins with the two-time Olympian walking atop the roof of his apartment saying, “This concept began with so many people asking me ‘Andrew, what does it take to be an Olympic sailor? Well, I’m going to paint that picture for you guys. I’m going to take you guys behind the scenes of Andrew Lewis Sailing. We’re going to start right here in Tenerife, Spain.”

It then displays the TT athlete putting on a face mask and using four large bottles of water, tied to a makeshift handle, being used as weights to exercise. Lewis also showcased some of his cooking skills by ensuring his meal was filled with the right amount of spices while also using his furniture as support to do other physical, indoor exercises.

“These are the kinds of things that make champions, champions. All day, every day! Todo dia (‘every day’ in Spanish),” he said.

Lewis was also filmed selecting fruit from a nearby supermarket and walking along the empty streets of Tenerife.

This snippet was the introduction to Atlantic’s series on Lewis’ Olympic journey to the Games.

More videos of the athlete’s life during Spain’s state of emergency are expected to be produced during his additional two-week stay there.

The seasoned sailor also recently announced a partnership with Trinidad Cement Limited/Cemex and the Andrew Lewis Sailing Foundation which will see the two parties promote community development, through sport, education and community team-building.

This one-year union was unveiled as at an undisclosed value, although both parties said it may just the beginning of a longer partnership.