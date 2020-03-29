Rowley mourns eldest brother: 'I regret we can't celebrate you'

Dr Keith Rowley -

Even as he mourned the loss of his elder brother on Friday night, the Prime Minister spared a thought for the well-being of citizens as the country grapples with the effects of covid19.

"Be careful out there," he advised on his facebook page after learning about the death of his brother, Mathias Joseph.

"Hard as it is, please do not congregate. Remember to Separate-Isolate-Quarantine."

Dr Rowley said his only regret is that his brother would not get a proper send-off because of the strict measures imposed by the Government to prevent the spread of covid19.

"Mathias was our 'big brother' who never forgot who he was for us," Rowley, 70, said.

"Our only regret is that in these times, we will not be able to gather to celebrate a life of love and caring."

The Government has advised people should gather in groups of ten or fewer so as to reduce the spread of the virus.

Mathias, who turned 81 last month, passed away at Scarborough General Hospital, Tobago, after a long illness, Nicola, one of his three daughters, told Sunday Newsday.

She said her father, who was warded at the hospital for some time, died peacefully.

Nicola remembered him as a jovial but firm individual.

"He was a very jovial, caring and fun-loving person. He was strict but not too rigid."

She said her father was also well loved by his five siblings and others who knew him.

Mathias' younger brother, Felix Joseph, endorsed his niece's comments.

"He was a jovial fellow, who was always the life of the party," he said.

"He loved to play cards and give people jokes. He was well-known for that, keeping a crowd lively."

Felix said the father of four, who lived at Top Hill Road, Mason Hall, was also a hardworking and dedicated individual.

"He liked gardening and worked in agriculture up until he retired."

People's National Movement members on Saturday extended condolences to the PM on his brother's passing.

San Fernando East MP Randall Mitchell, speaking on behalf of the constituency, said: "I pray for added strength for himself and his family during this difficult time."

Former Tobago West MP Stanford Callender said: "As chairman of the Tobago Council and on my own behalf and that of my family, I take this opportunity to extend our deepest condolences to our prime minister and political leader and family on the passing of his brother. May Almighty God comfort you at this time and may he rest in peace."

The PM, on his facebook page, thanked healthcare workers for the care and attention given to his brother.

"I pray not for the burdens to be made lighter but for my shoulders to be strengthened to bear them."

Funeral arrangements are being finalised.

Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte's mother, Martina, 86, also passed away on Friday.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar also extended condolences to Rowley and Le Hunte.

In a press release, Persad-Bissessar said, “May the good Lord grant you and your families comfort and strength in this time of your sorrow.”