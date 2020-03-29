PNM remembers Dr Eric Williams

The People's National Movement (PNM) paid tribute to its founder, TT's first Prime Minister Dr Eric Williams, by remembering the 39th anniversary of his death.

Williams, who became the country's first prime minister in 1962, died in office on March 29, 1981, aged 69.

A release from the PNM's executive on Sunday said the party was determined not to allow Williams's life and contributions to be forgotten.

Citing his strong work ethic and commitment to country and service, the release urged the public to use the occasion to reflect on his life and in turn their contributions to building TT.

"It was he who wove a policy for self-governance, for independence, and for republicanism. His was a vision for a majestic kaleidoscope, one that featured inter-racial solidarity, education for all, equality, equity and justice.

It is his work that we now build upon and move with diligence and determination with a similar view to his, to develop our beloved Trinidad and Tobago."

Williams began his career as a historian and academic. His seminal work Capitalism and Slavery was based on his doctoral dissertation at Oxford University.

He was succeeded as PM by then Minister of Agriculture, Industry and Commerce George Chambers.