PNM mourns PM's, Le Hunte's relatives

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley PHOTO SUREASH CHOLAI

The People's National Movement (PNM) is mourning the deaths of its members; relatives and has sent its condolences.

Mathias Joseph, 81, the eldest brother of party leader Dr Keith Rowley, died at the Scarborough General Hospital on Friday night.

Martina Le Hunte, 86, the mother of party vice chairman Robert Le Hunte, died on Friday in Port of Spain.

A media release from the PNM on Sunday said the party and its members offered their support to both Rowley and Le Hunte on the loss of their relatives.

The release said while members may not be able to console the families with their physical presence, they offered their prayers and encouragement to both men.