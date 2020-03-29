PEP leader offers condolences to PM, Le Hunte

People’s Empowerment Party (PEP) political leader Phillip Edward Alexander. FILE PHOTO

Political leader of the Progressive Empowerment Party (PEP) Phillip Edward Alexander has sent his condolences to the Prime Minister and Public Utilities Minister Robert Le Hunte after news of the death of members of their family.

On Friday, Dr Rowley’s eldest brother, Mathias Joseph, 81, died. Le Hunte’s mother Martina, 86, also died.

In a release on Sunday, Alexander said, "Political differences must never overshadow our humanity, and from that place where we all feel the same pain in times such as these, we wish them both peace as they deal with the tragedies of loss."