Panicked patients hoard medication

Customers wait their turn outside Ali's Pharmacy along Charlotte Street, Port of Spain on Friday. - Vidya Thurab

PANIC BUYING has not only affected grocery store supplies but pharmacies have been hit as well with both immune booster and regular medications were being gobbled up.

Speaking with Sunday Newsday on Friday, president of the Pharmacy Board, Andrew Rahaman said his board have noticed a frightening trend of people buying medication three and four months in advance and their suppliers are running low. He added that covid19 pandemic has created uncertainty for many patients and they are ensuring that their medication are stocked up.

“For those who can afford, instead of buying one month supply they are buying three and four months in advance and putting in a higher demand. I foresee it will cause other drugs to run out from the wholesalers. While people were buying one month at a time it gave the wholesalers and pharmacies time to replenish the quantities. The way they are buying now may create a problem. “

Rahaman said the demand for regular medication to treat with diabetes, high blood pressure and other ailments, outside of the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP), is now at an all-time high as customers have little confidence that there medication will be available. He added that unlike many supermarkets that limited the number of items a customer can purchase during the panic buying frenzy, his board is yet to take a decision to limit the number of medication customers can buy.

Earlier this month India restricted export of some of its drugs as they sought to supply to their population. India supplies medication to TT including some on the CDAP list.

Apart from medication, Rahaman said there is also an increase in sales for immune boosters.

“All the immune boosters are running low and in some pharmacies there is no more. A lot of things for fever, especially for children you can’t get, the brand names are not available. Quite a few thing have gotten scarce already and we cannot get our stocks replenished.”

Rahaman said the shortage of immune boosters is not only affecting the pharmacies but their suppliers as well who have been reporting a shortage. He added that masks and gloves continue to deplete rapidly.

Sunday Newsday sent a list of questions pertaining to the availability of medication to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh and Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram on Friday but received no answer up to Saturday.