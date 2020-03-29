MoH: Covid19 total still at 78

The 2019 Novel Coronavirus (2019-nCoV). Photo courtesy CDC.gov

There was no increase in the number of confirmed cases listed in the Ministry of Health’s Sunday night update on the covid19 crisis.

The number of confirmed cases in TT remained at 78, with three deaths and one patient sufficiently recovered to go home.

The number of tests performed by CARPHA had risen to 537 since the afternoon’s total of 525.

The ministry repeated its earlier observation that the first of the two most recent cases was a “close contact of someone who tested positive for covid19,” and the second was still “pending epidemiological investigation.”

It also repeated that of the confirmed cases, 49 were from among from the group of nationals who recently returned from a cruise.

Forty-six were from the 68 who were brought back from the cruise together.

There were three from among the people who returned separately from the cruise.

It did not give any further information about the rest of the cases.

The ministry will hold a virtual press conference on Monday morning. That is, members of the media who wish to ask questions will have to log in to the press conference online.

It will also be broadcast live on television for the public.