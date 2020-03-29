Ministry: Beware fake health officials

Terrence Deyalsingh -

The Ministry of Health is warning the public to be aware of criminals masquerading as health officials and seeking to enter people's homes.

The Ministry reminds that all public health officials are required to have valid and official Ministry of Health or Regional Health Authority photo identification badges clearly displayed on them at all times.

The warning follows a report that criminals are masquerading as public health employees and requesting access to homes, to allegedly take body temperature readings, as part of the national covid19 response.

While the overall management of the spread of covid19 in TT includes home visits by public health employees, the Ministry said all public health staff who conduct those duties are required to have official identification.

The identification badges must be presented to the resident upon request. If the individual refuses to display their identification or present it upon request, the public is advised to immediately terminate further contact, lock their doors and contact the police using the 999 emergency number.

To confirm the identity of someone presenting themselves as a public health representative, the public can contact the relevant public health unit. Contact numbers are available on the Ministry of Health’s website (www.health.gov.tt), the printed phone directory and from the directory assistance by calling 6411.

The Ministry urged the public to continue to take personal health precautions, be vigilant and report any suspicious cases to the police if the identity of the person cannot be confirmed.